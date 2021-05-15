Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSQPF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

