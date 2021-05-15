Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSQPF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

