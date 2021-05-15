CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of CF Industries worth $33,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,079,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $54.34 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

