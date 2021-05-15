CGI’s (GIB.A) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$114.56.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$108.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.77. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$24.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

