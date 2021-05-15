Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 386,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,794. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

