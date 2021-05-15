Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $360.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.07. 799,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,981. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.88 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.