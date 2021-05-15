Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Buys 44 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 12th, Paul Abberley bought 51 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit