Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Buys 44 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Paul Abberley bought 51 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

