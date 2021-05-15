Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $705.17 and last traded at $705.17, with a volume of 23098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.30.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.51 and its 200 day moving average is $636.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

