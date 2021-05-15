Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 533 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $451.56 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

