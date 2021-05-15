Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

