Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 98.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $150.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day moving average is $295.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

