Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OC. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.