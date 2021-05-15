Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.