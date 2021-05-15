Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

