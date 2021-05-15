Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.63.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.40. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.76 and a twelve month high of C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 874.29%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

