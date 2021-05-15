Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.63.
Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.40. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.76 and a twelve month high of C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.14.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.