Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.
CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.81.
TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
