Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.81.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.37%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

