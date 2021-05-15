Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.