Chi Gastoken Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $438,528.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00008594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

