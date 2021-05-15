Chindata Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,121 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,142% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

CD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,950,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CD opened at $14.69 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

