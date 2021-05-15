Chonk (CHONK) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $192,854.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $193.26 or 0.00400634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

