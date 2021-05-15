Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $702,640.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CB opened at $170.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

