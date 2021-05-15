CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

CIXX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 41,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

