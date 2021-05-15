CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.