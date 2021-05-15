CIBC Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.02.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.86. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.51 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 68.65%.

Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

