CIBC Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

