CIBC Raises Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$18.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$17.25 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

