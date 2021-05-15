CIBC Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $145.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

TMXXF stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

