CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.07 million-$189.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.96 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

CIR stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,071. The company has a market cap of $747.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

