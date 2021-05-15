CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.07 million-$189.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.96 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

CIR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,071. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit