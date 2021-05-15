Citigroup Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

