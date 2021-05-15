Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

