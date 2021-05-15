CJS Securities Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to “Outperform”

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

