CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

