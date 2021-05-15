CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit