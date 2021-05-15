CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

