CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New Gold were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.87.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

