CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 174,575 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,575 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

