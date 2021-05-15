CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 597 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

