Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

