CloakCoin Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $2,521.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053451 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,643,206 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars.

