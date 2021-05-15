Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $40.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.40 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $234.74 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

