CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $169.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.34, but opened at $145.72. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CMC Materials shares last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

