CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Dividend History for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit