CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 148,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,502. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Earnings History for CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit