Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $72.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of CGNX opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

