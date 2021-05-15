Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $78.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CTSH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,015. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

