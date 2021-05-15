Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,262.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 257,099 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $583,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 185.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $481,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

