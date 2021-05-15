Coin Artist (COIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,858.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00004812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $3,858.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

