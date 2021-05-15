CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Down 17.1% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $68.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.