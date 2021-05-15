Comerica Bank Acquires 1,425 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.30 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.83%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

