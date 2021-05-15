Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

