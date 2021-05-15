Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

